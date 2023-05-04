Capital One Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.63. 5,252,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $133.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

