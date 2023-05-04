Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

