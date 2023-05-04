Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,269 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,138,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 929.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after purchasing an additional 595,775 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

KWEB opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

