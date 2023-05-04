Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

