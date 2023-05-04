Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.83 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

