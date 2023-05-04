Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after purchasing an additional 656,886 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,971 shares of company stock worth $2,537,613 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

