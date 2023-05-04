Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,614 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 408,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,457,000 after acquiring an additional 57,699 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $319.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

