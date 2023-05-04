Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $746,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

