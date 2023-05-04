Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

