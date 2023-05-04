Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $211.45. The company had a trading volume of 568,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,228. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

