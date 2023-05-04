Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBOE stock opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

