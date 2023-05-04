Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

