CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading 9.2% Higher

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 3,151,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,513,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 26.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

