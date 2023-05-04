Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Centene worth $55,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

