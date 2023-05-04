Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.04

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 2,461,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,971. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

