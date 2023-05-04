Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Issue $0.04 Annual Dividend

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Separately, StockNews.com cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

