Chain Market Capitalization Hits $55.79 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Chain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Chain has a market cap of $55.79 million and $6.10 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

