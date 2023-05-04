Charles A. Patton Purchases 3,668 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Truist Financial Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 37,805,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,992,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.