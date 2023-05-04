Charles Schwab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 104,384 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 93,278 put options.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,362,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,389,049. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 555,896 shares valued at $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

