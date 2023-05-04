Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $482.43.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $356.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.22 and a 200 day moving average of $363.08. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

