Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Chase Packaging Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Chase Packaging

(Get Rating)

Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.