Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Chase Packaging Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Chase Packaging
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase Packaging (CPKA)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.