Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
