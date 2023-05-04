Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Chembio Diagnostics

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $149,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,425,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.