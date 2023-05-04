Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

