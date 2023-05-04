Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $76.96. 509,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

