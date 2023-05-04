Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after buying an additional 367,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after buying an additional 83,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 311,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. 768,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.