Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $285,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.83 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.72.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

