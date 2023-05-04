China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.07

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 1002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

