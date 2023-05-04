Christine A. Leahy Buys 3,050 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.36. 243,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,999. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.75. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in CDW by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

