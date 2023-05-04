Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $197.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

