Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.21. 234,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,451,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.