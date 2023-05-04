Citigroup Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $140.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $121.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.59. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

