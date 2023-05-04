Citigroup Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $159.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.42.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC opened at $132.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $94.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.96 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $325,970.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 369,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 546,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.