Citigroup Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $186.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

