Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

CTXR stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $217.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.