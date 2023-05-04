Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
CTXR stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $217.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.
