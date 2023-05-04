Citizens Business Bank Sells 334 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $11,347,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 30,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,462,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,086,324. The stock has a market cap of $683.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.78, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $290.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.79 and a 200 day moving average of $199.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.