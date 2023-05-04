Citizens Business Bank Sells 87 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.22. 761,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,637. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $235.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.