Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.73 million, a P/E ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Civeo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.