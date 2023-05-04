Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.93 million.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 566,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Several research firms recently commented on CLFD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.83.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $23,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 151,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clearfield by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

