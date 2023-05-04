CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.09%. Given CNB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

52.7% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNB Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $222.57 million 1.65 $63.19 million $3.18 5.47 Oak Valley Bancorp $74.72 million 2.58 $22.90 million $3.62 6.44

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 24.11% 14.90% 1.20% Oak Valley Bancorp 34.30% 25.40% 1.51%

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CNB Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of operating its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank. It offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. The company was founded on May 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, CA.

