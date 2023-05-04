Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.18

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.18 and traded as low as C$55.95. Cogeco shares last traded at C$56.27, with a volume of 30,750 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

