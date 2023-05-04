Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $4.20 on Thursday, hitting $63.08. 4,606,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

