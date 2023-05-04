Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

