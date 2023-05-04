Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,766 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,209 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

