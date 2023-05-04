Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

