Comparing ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ACNB and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Signature Bank 0 5 9 0 2.64

Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $186.29, suggesting a potential upside of 207,114.37%. Given Signature Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than ACNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

28.6% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ACNB has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACNB and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACNB 33.13% 15.81% 1.46% Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACNB and Signature Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACNB $108.86 million 2.23 $35.75 million $4.45 6.40 Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.00

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,114.6%. ACNB pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Signature Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Signature Bank beats ACNB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

