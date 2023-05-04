COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CMPS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 49,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,457. The stock has a market cap of $331.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
