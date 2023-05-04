Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 459602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

