Connectus Wealth LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $223.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

