Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $4.28 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,957,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 151,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 498,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 153,017 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $19.35 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.